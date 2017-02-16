Wind-turbine blade component maker leases warehouse in Greeley
PolyTech, which has its U.S. headquarters in Illinois, will use the space to store components for wind-turbine blades shipped to the United States from Denmark before distributing them to Vestas Wind Systems' plants in Windsor and Brighton.
