Vendor applications open for 2017 Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday Feb 4

Work started last week on the new farmers market pavilion and now town officials have started seeking vendors for the 2017 Windsor Farmers Market, the town of Windsor announced Thursday in a news release. Officials intend for vendor to set up shop under the - currently being built - Farmers Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park and sell homegrown produce and homemade goods directly to families, according to the release.

