Northern Colorado Restaurant Makes Nation's 'Most Romantic' List
There are plenty of restaurants around Northern Colorado, and when it comes to picking one that best sets the mood for your and your date on Valentine's Day, a Windsor eatery has made the list as being one of the most romantic dinner places in the entire country. Based on categories like alluring ambiance, savory food, and exceptional service, the online reservation and review website, OpenTable , recently ranked the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the U.S., and seven of these seductive spots are right here in Colorado - including Windsor's own Chimney Park .
