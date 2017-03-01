Loveland Opera Theatre offers an afternoon at the opera for kids
Ingrid Johnson and Emily Morris perform Saturday at the Rialto Theater Center in Loveland in the "Merry Wives of Windsor for Kids" production from the Loveland Opera Theatre.
