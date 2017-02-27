Free fix for outdoor cats in Loveland

Free fix for outdoor cats in Loveland

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: ReporterHerald.com

The Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay/Neuter Clinic trapped cats from this colony in Loveland, spayed or neutered them and then returned them to their outdoor home as part of an effort to sterilize 1,400 cats in Loveland and Windsor with a grant from PetSmart Charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Feb 24 JFrankel 39
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 13 Joshua 1
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
Review: Carlson Farm HOA (Sep '13) Feb 1 Happy Camper 3
CarlsonFarms (Dec '15) Feb 1 Fed Up 2
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
News 4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15) Aug '15 We hate fort coll... 1
See all Windsor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Forum Now

Windsor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Windsor, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC