Fire Crews From Windsor-Severance are...

Fire Crews From Windsor-Severance are Working to Rescue Horse Stuck on Windsor Farm

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

The crew of Windsor Severance Fire Rescue are hard at work this morning in an attempt to rescue a horse that is stuck in a ditch on a Windsor farm. It's not just humans that need our help.

Windsor, CO

