Dohn breaks ground on addition to assisted-living facility in Windsor

Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction has begun construction on a 4,300-square-foot addition to the Water Valley Senior Living Resort in Windsor. "This will be a beautiful addition to their facility, and it is well integrated into the current design," said Rick Newman, a Dohn Construction project manager.

