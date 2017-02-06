Dohn breaks ground on addition to assisted-living facility in Windsor
Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction has begun construction on a 4,300-square-foot addition to the Water Valley Senior Living Resort in Windsor. "This will be a beautiful addition to their facility, and it is well integrated into the current design," said Rick Newman, a Dohn Construction project manager.
