Coffee with the Mayor: Windsor Edition

Coffee with the Mayor: Windsor Edition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

The Town of Windsor is bringing the mayor to you! You can join Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez for a cup of coffee. Windsor will be hosting the Coffee with the Mayor series, where on the third Saturday of each month from 7:30 - 9 a.m. You will be able to sit down, ask questions, and discuss town issues with the mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Feb 13 SLYD 35
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 13 Joshua 1
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
Review: Carlson Farm HOA (Sep '13) Feb 1 Happy Camper 3
CarlsonFarms (Dec '15) Feb 1 Fed Up 2
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
News 4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15) Aug '15 We hate fort coll... 1
See all Windsor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Forum Now

Windsor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Windsor, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC