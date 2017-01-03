Windsor's Coffee With the Mayor conti...

Windsor's Coffee With the Mayor continues in 2017 starting Jan. 21

Saturday Jan 7

Town of Windsor official will launch the 2017 Coffee with the Mayor series starting at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 21, at Senor Jalapenos, 1039 Main St. Windsor residents are invited to join Mayor Kristie Melendez to discuss town issues, ask questions or offer comments over coffee - which the town will provide.

