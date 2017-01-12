Windsor Random Acts of Kindness Week
This week the Town of Windsor is inviting you to participate in Windsor's first Random Acts of Kindness week. Each day of this week, you are encouraged to participate in daily activities to help make Windsor a little brighter this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
