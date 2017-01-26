Wait, is In-N-Out Burger Really Comin...

Wait, is In-N-Out Burger Really Coming to Colorado?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

There are a number of fake news outlets that share this information, making it difficult for some media sites to tell what's real and what's fake. Checking sources and digging further into claims would be super helpful, and that's what 9NEWS has done with the rumor that In-N-Out Burger is opening a Denver location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 4 hr Elle Gawronska 20
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding 6 hr Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan 19 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan 19 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 12 Harlow 14
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
See all Windsor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Forum Now

Windsor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Windsor, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC