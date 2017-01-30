Popular Windsor Ice Cream Shop to Close Its Doors
Whether you were catching a concert at Boardwalk Park in Windsor, rewarding your child for straight A's, or your sweet tooth was calling, Nana Bea's on Main Street was a definite "must go to." Today, on their Facebook page, Nana Bea's announced they would shutting their doors as soon as February 10th.
