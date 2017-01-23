Peer-to-Peer Self-Storage Marketplace 'Stow' Serves Colorado Consumers
Symmetry Storage LLC, a Windsor, Colo.-based startup that last year launched its mobile app, Stow, as a peer-to-peer marketplace for self-storage and parking services in Fort Collins, Colo., has redesigned its website interface to more closely align with its app features. Similar to other shared-economy networks, the company provides an online platform where people in need of storage can find local hosts willing to rent available space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
