Peer-to-Peer Self-Storage Marketplace 'Stow' Serves Colorado Consumers

Symmetry Storage LLC, a Windsor, Colo.-based startup that last year launched its mobile app, Stow, as a peer-to-peer marketplace for self-storage and parking services in Fort Collins, Colo., has redesigned its website interface to more closely align with its app features. Similar to other shared-economy networks, the company provides an online platform where people in need of storage can find local hosts willing to rent available space.

