Homebuilt, Head-Turning Big-Block Pow...

Homebuilt, Head-Turning Big-Block Powered 1967 Chevelle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Super Chevy Magazine

If ever you are in the mood for nabbing a little extra attention in your late-'60's muscle car, just do what Jim Meyer did with his 1967 Chevelle-paint it orange and add a healthy dose of chrome. Yes, it's bright and bold but this Chevelle isn't all show because at its heart is pure American muscle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windsor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) 16 hr Harlow 14
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Thu Simon Lonna 24
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec 25 EvolvingHuman 7
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
News 4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15) Aug '15 We hate fort coll... 1
See all Windsor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windsor Forum Now

Windsor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windsor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Windsor, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC