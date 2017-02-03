Daily Record: Loveland Police calls from Jan. 29-31, 2017
2:34 a.m. In the 700 block of 14th Street Southeast, a 48-year-old Loveland woman charges alleging driving under the influence of alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windsor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Farm HOA (Sep '13)
|Feb 1
|Happy Camper
|3
|CarlsonFarms (Dec '15)
|Feb 1
|Fed Up
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Feb 1
|jojo913
|28
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|We hate fort coll...
|1
|Hartford Homes begins construction on 287-home ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|jenny010101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC