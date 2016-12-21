Tennessee developer buys land for Win...

Tennessee developer buys land for Windsor hotels

Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

A Tennessee-based hotel developer has closed on the purchase of land where the company plans to build three hotels on the western edge of Windsor. Kana Hotel Group paid Martin Lind's Eagle Crossing Windsor LLC just shy of $1.3 million for the property, which sits along the north side of Crossroad Boulevard, just to the east of North Fairgrounds Avenue.

