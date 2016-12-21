Points West moves main office from Julesburg to Windsor

Points West Community Bank, a subsidiary of First Nebraska Bancs Inc., has moved its main administrative office from Julesburg to Windsor, where it has two banking locations. Points West moved its main office to 1291 Main St. in Windsor earlier this month, which will serve as the official address maintained by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Mark Brase, who was named president of the bank earlier this year replacing Tom Olson Sr. who became the bank's chairman, said the change was made because he is in Windsor, and Olson had been in Julesburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.