Points West moves main office from Julesburg to Windsor
Points West Community Bank, a subsidiary of First Nebraska Bancs Inc., has moved its main administrative office from Julesburg to Windsor, where it has two banking locations. Points West moved its main office to 1291 Main St. in Windsor earlier this month, which will serve as the official address maintained by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Mark Brase, who was named president of the bank earlier this year replacing Tom Olson Sr. who became the bank's chairman, said the change was made because he is in Windsor, and Olson had been in Julesburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Windsor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|We hate fort coll...
|1
|Hartford Homes begins construction on 287-home ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|jenny010101
|1
|Police try to determine if 3 Colorado shootings... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|American_Infidel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC