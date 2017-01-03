No, Hugh Jackman Didn't Say 'That' About Windsor Residents
You may have seen an article circulating on Facebook claiming that Hugh Jackman's car overheated in Windsor, Colorado, recently. As fine as Stuft Burger Bar really is and as great as the people of Windsor are, unfortunately this article is 100% fake .
