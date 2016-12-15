Death at park in Windsor under investigation; high school reports death of student
Police in Windsor on Thursday morning were called to a park on an attempted suicide, which turned into a death investigation and led to heightened security at Windsor High School. The incident remains under investigation, according to police, and Windsor school officials on Thursday reported the death of a high school student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Windsor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|4-year-old pronounced dead after drowning in pr... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|We hate fort coll...
|1
|Hartford Homes begins construction on 287-home ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|jenny010101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windsor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC