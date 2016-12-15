Death at park in Windsor under invest...

Death at park in Windsor under investigation; high school reports death of student

Thursday Dec 15

Police in Windsor on Thursday morning were called to a park on an attempted suicide, which turned into a death investigation and led to heightened security at Windsor High School. The incident remains under investigation, according to police, and Windsor school officials on Thursday reported the death of a high school student.

