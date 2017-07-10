Konechne: Simulator is already payi...

Just months after the Lakefield City Council authorized the purchase of a share of a new cutting-edge training simulator for the police department, Lakefield Chief of Police Andrew Konechne said it is already paying off. Back in January, the council allocated close to $5,000 to buy into the Milo Range training simulator along with the Windom Police Department and the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.