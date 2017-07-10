Konechne: Simulator is already payi...

Konechne: Simulator is already payi...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lakefield Standard

Just months after the Lakefield City Council authorized the purchase of a share of a new cutting-edge training simulator for the police department, Lakefield Chief of Police Andrew Konechne said it is already paying off. Back in January, the council allocated close to $5,000 to buy into the Milo Range training simulator along with the Windom Police Department and the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many Ruthenbecks are out there? Mar '17 Shelly 2
snapchat (Jan '16) May '16 Dr Gerald Demal 2
News St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15) Dec '15 PB in Saint Paul 4
News Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15) Jul '15 Joanne Jeppesen S... 1
News Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15) Mar '15 No Thanks 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
News Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08) Oct '13 Guest 101
See all Windom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windom Forum Now

Windom Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windom Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Windom, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC