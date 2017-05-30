James "Jim" Kilen, 75
James "Jim" Kilen, age 75 of Mitchell, SD died Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Sanford Select Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Will Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson County Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many Ruthenbecks are out there?
|Mar '17
|Shelly
|2
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC