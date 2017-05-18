PAS golf teams split with Windom

PAS golf teams split with Windom

The Pipestone Area golf teams earned a Big South Conference split against the visiting Windom Eagles Friday evening at the Pipestone Country Club in Pipestone. The Arrow boys defeated the Eagles 176-183, while the Arrow girls dropped a 194-231 decision.

