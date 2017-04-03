High-speed chase ends in arrest

High-speed chase ends in arrest

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Jackson County Pilot

A high-speed Sunday-afternoon chase that began in Jackson ended in a crash near Windom and landed a Texas teen in the Jackson County Jail. Kent Beckett, 19, of McCulloch, Texas, was arrested Sunday and transported to jail following his release from the Windom Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson County Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many Ruthenbecks are out there? Mar 5 Shelly 2
snapchat (Jan '16) May '16 Dr Gerald Demal 2
News St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15) Dec '15 PB in Saint Paul 4
News Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15) Jul '15 Joanne Jeppesen S... 1
News Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15) Mar '15 No Thanks 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
News Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08) Oct '13 Guest 101
See all Windom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windom Forum Now

Windom Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windom Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Windom, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC