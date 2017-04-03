Education Briefs for April 5
Westbrook Walnut Grove High School, in partnership with the SW MN Private Industry Council's Youth and Young Adult Program, provided job shadow opportunities for the 11th-grade students to assist them in exploring their career interests and provide guidance towards a career pathway. Southwest Minnesota has incredible career and educational opportunities, unfortunately many students and adults are not aware of the opportunities.
