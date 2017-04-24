County to rally around one of its o...

The people of Jackson County are rallying around Gabbie Holthe, nearly 11 months after almost losing her. Friends and family of the local woman, in conjunction with the Heron Landers 4-H Club, will host a fundraising benefit for Holthe this Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Central High School Commons.

