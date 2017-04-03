Council OK's ambulance pay increase

Lakefield City Council members on Monday agreed to increase certain on-call wages paid to Lakefield Ambulance Service workers. Though not exactly the raises requested by ambulance service personnel, council members said they hoped the pay hikes would begin to show the level of appreciation they have for the ambulance service and serve as an incentive for additional recruitment while also exhibiting to the public their fiscal restraint in keeping the city from having to dip into reserves to cover the increased costs.

