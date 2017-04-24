Commissioners to hear public commen...

Jackson County Commissioners will hear public comment on two separate issues at their May 2 meeting. At 9:05 a.m., commissioners will open the floor to public comment on an application from Bergen Bar and Grill Inc. for an on- and off-sale Sunday liquor license.

