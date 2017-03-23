City weighs ambulance pay increase
Lakefield City Council members are considering increasing on-call wages paid to Lakefield Ambulance Service workers by around 30 percent. Jeremy Fricke, head of the ambulance service, proposed the pay raises to council members at their meeting Monday evening.
