4 Minnesota FMa s Sell For $2.375 Million

AM and FM licensed to Blue Earth, Minnesota and KDOM-AM and FM licensed to Windom, Minnesota were sold by Results Radio Group, who's President is Jerry Papenfuss to Riverfront Broadcasting owned by Doyle and Carolyn Becker.

