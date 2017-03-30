4 Minnesota FMa s Sell For $2.375 Million
AM and FM licensed to Blue Earth, Minnesota and KDOM-AM and FM licensed to Windom, Minnesota were sold by Results Radio Group, who's President is Jerry Papenfuss to Riverfront Broadcasting owned by Doyle and Carolyn Becker.
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many Ruthenbecks are out there?
|Mar 5
|Shelly
|2
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
