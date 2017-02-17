Jazz composer Maria Schneider performed (and celebrated) a Minnesota-inspired masterpiece
It's possible to imagine that T.S. Eliot had Maria Schneider in mind when he wrote " ... and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time." Schneider, perhaps the most admired big-band jazz leader and composer of our time, has lived and worked in New York City since the late '80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
|Ted J. Ask (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|alan and wynetta ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC