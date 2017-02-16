Is this the real Mr. 2017?
While local court records pointed last week to Mariah L. Kruse of Heron Lake being the first baby born to residents of Jackson County in 2017 - on Jan. 27, to be exact - the honor actually may belong to a little boy born nearly a month earlier. Xavier JJ Rehnelt was born Jan. 2 in Windom, the son of Jeremy Rehnelt and Amanda Genzlinger of Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson County Pilot.
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
|Ted J. Ask (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|alan and wynetta ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC