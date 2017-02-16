Is this the real Mr. 2017?

While local court records pointed last week to Mariah L. Kruse of Heron Lake being the first baby born to residents of Jackson County in 2017 - on Jan. 27, to be exact - the honor actually may belong to a little boy born nearly a month earlier. Xavier JJ Rehnelt was born Jan. 2 in Windom, the son of Jeremy Rehnelt and Amanda Genzlinger of Jackson.

