Laurence Louis Konradi, 89

Laurence Louis Konradi, 89

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jackson County Pilot

Laurence Louis Konradi, 89, the son of Anton and Caroline Konradi, was born on January 3, 1927 in Middletown Township, Jackson County, Minnesota. As a child, Laurence attended Jackson County Country Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson County Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Windom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
snapchat (Jan '16) May '16 Dr Gerald Demal 2
News St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15) Dec '15 PB in Saint Paul 4
News Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15) Jul '15 Joanne Jeppesen S... 1
News Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15) Mar '15 No Thanks 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
News Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08) Oct '13 Guest 101
News Ted J. Ask (Sep '13) Sep '13 alan and wynetta ask 1
See all Windom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Windom Forum Now

Windom Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Windom Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Windom, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC