Jeff Schmidt hopes to open his new shop, Fairmont Butcher Block, by the end of February.
The simple act of going to the theater can be life changing. At least, that was the case for Jeff Schmidt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
|Ted J. Ask (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|alan and wynetta ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC