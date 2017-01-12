Francis "Fritz" Fett, 96

Francis "Fritz" Fett, 96

A funeral service for Francis "Fritz" Fett, age 96 of Windom, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the American Lutheran Church in Windom with Pastor Sarah Larsen-Tade officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post #206 will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Windom.

