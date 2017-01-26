Eldon Herman Pomerenke, 87
Eldon Herman Pomerenke, 87, was born August 16, 1929, in West Heron Lake Township, Jackson County Minnesota, the son of Ludwig and Elizabeth Pomerenke. He attended country school at District 73. After his education, he started farming with his brothers, Loren and Donald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
|Ted J. Ask (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|alan and wynetta ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC