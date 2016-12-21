Prudence Lodge 97 offers matching f...

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Jackson County Pilot

Food Assistance Short Term in Jackson welcomes monetary donations any time of year, but during the next month, the local food shelf can double its money - up to $3,000 - when donations are made by check. Food shelf coordinator Tracey Schley said the fund-matching program is being sponsored again this year by the Minnesota Masonic Charities, with Prudence Lodge 97 of Windom assisting locally.

Windom, MN

