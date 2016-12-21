Prudence Lodge 97 offers matching f...
Food Assistance Short Term in Jackson welcomes monetary donations any time of year, but during the next month, the local food shelf can double its money - up to $3,000 - when donations are made by check. Food shelf coordinator Tracey Schley said the fund-matching program is being sponsored again this year by the Minnesota Masonic Charities, with Prudence Lodge 97 of Windom assisting locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson County Pilot.
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
|Ted J. Ask (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|alan and wynetta ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC