Prudence Lodge 97 offers matching f...

Food Assistance Short Term in Jackson welcomes monetary donations any time of year, but during the next month, the local food shelf can double its money - up to $3,000 - when donations are made by check. Food shelf coordinator Tracey Schley said the fund-matching program is being sponsored again this year by the Minnesota Masonic Charities, with Prudence Lodge 97 of Windom assisting locally.

