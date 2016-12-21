Rosella M. Vancura, 84
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosella Mae Vancura of Lakefield will take place Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakefield with Father James Seitz officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lakefield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|St. Paul prepares to overhaul trash collection (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|PB in Saint Paul
|4
|Joan A. (Walker) Hendricks, 80 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Joanne Jeppesen S...
|1
|Caring for Minnesota's aging population (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|No Thanks
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|Immigration agents descend on small towns in so... (Oct '08)
|Oct '13
|Guest
|101
|Ted J. Ask (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|alan and wynetta ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC