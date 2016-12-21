Rosella M. Vancura, 84

Rosella M. Vancura, 84

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Lakefield Standard

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosella Mae Vancura of Lakefield will take place Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakefield with Father James Seitz officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lakefield.

