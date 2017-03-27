Northern Cambria superintendent to retire
Northern Cambria School District Superintendent Rick Huffman will retire later this year due to health issues, according to a letter he submitted to school board members. Huffman's prospective retirement was announced at a public meeting Tuesday, but it did not appear on the meeting's agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Windber Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Windber police (Mar '07)
|Dec '16
|Roger Helsel
|4
|Johnny Weissmuller's childhood home. (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Roger Helsel
|5
|Hunch back of Ogletown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|The Windber Area Museum (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|Jim Voytko Templ...
|2
|lost dog (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|lovey
|1
|Review: OPM (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Steve
|1
|A Solomon Roach violin. (May '14)
|May '14
|Lonnie Roach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Windber Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC