Northern Cambria superintendent to retire

Wednesday Mar 22

Northern Cambria School District Superintendent Rick Huffman will retire later this year due to health issues, according to a letter he submitted to school board members. Huffman's prospective retirement was announced at a public meeting Tuesday, but it did not appear on the meeting's agenda.

