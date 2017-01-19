Jim Fagan, professional voice, WVU alum, passes away
Jim Fagan, a WVU graduate whose baritone voice carried him through a career of voiceover announcing and sports production, has died. Fagan, 72, passed away at his home Tuesday afternoon from the effects of Parkinson's disease.
