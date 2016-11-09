Trump Defeats Clinton In Pennsylvania
Nick Dindash, 78, who supports Donald Trump, poses for a portrait at his home on August 13, 2016 in Windber, Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania Tuesday in a stunning pickup that clinched the election for him.
