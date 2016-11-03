Hotel Gets Giant Ouija Board on Roof

An old hotel in southwestern Pennsylvania already had a reputation for being haunted, but now its owners have taken it to another level: They claim to have painted the world's largest Ouija board on the building's roof. The Grand Midway Hotel, in Windber, PA, has traded on its reputation for ghosts and spirits since being bought by independent filmmaker Blair Murphy in 2001.

