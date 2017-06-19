Shenandoah Seeks Spike In Forfeiture Funds
A cigarette trafficking case eradicated six years ago has led to a windfall in asset forfeiture funds for Shenandoah County. The county received $3.02 million in asset forfeiture funds from the federal government for the 2016 federal fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2015, to Sept.
Read more at The Daily News-Record.
