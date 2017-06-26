School Division Adopts 10-Point Gradi...

School Division Adopts 10-Point Grading Scale

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The School Board unanimously approved a 10-point grading scale for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade during its regular meeting Tuesday, according to Superintendent Mark Johnston. Karen Whetzel, Richard Koontz, Irving Getz, Katheryn Freakley, Sonya Williams-Giersch and Cyndy Walsh voted to approve the change, Johnston said.

