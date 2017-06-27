Becoming A Better Dad
Daniel Green of Winchester winks at his 2-year-old daughter, Danilynn, as her mother, Kelly Hoggatt, holds her during the Shenandoah Valley Family Support and Development Center's graduation ceremony for its fatherhood program at the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center on Monday. Rich Shorter of Roanoke , who has four children, attends Monday's graduation ceremony for the Shenandoah Valley Family Support and Development Center's fatherhood program.
