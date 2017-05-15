Strong storms to move through DC area...

Strong storms to move through DC area Monday evening new

Monday May 1 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Heavy rain and a few storms will make their way through the region Monday evening, with the potential for damaging winds and hail. A strong upper level low is moving to the Great Lakes area pulling a pretty powerful cold front with it to the east.

