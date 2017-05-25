Public meetings: May 8-12
Shenandoah County a The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. New Market a Town Council holds a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 9418 John Sevier Road.
