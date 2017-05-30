One of Premier Birth Center's two birth suites is shown.
Premier Birth Center is excited to announce that the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers now accredits them, making Premier Birth Center the only birth center in the area to hold this esteemed mark of excellence. Additionally, Premier Birth Center is the only accredited birth center in Virginia that offers VBAC and waterbirth.
