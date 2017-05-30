One of Premier Birth Center's two bir...

One of Premier Birth Center's two birth suites is shown.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Premier Birth Center is excited to announce that the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers now accredits them, making Premier Birth Center the only birth center in the area to hold this esteemed mark of excellence. Additionally, Premier Birth Center is the only accredited birth center in Virginia that offers VBAC and waterbirth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) May 25 Jennifer A 25
Support your President May '17 Leo Okamura 1
Nudes 4 Snapcash Apr '17 Tdisick2 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Apr '17 clpeffer 80
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Apr '17 Southwell 13
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC