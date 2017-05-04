Journal photos by Jeff McCoy Above, a...

Journal photos by Jeff McCoy Above, a graduate poses for a photo with ...

On a cool, rainy day, hundreds of Shepherd University students gathered on campus at the Butcher Center to graduate and celebrate hard-earned degrees. A total of 805 individuals earned 812 degrees - of the 812 degrees, 748 were undergraduate degrees and 64 were graduate degrees.

