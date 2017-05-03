G&M Music has sound of success

G&M Music has sound of success

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Like a classic symphony maintaining its appeal, the G & M Music store in Winchester is celebrating its 80th birthday this year, with the third generation of the family humming a song of success. Gaines Jr., 74, took over from his father 37 years ago and has bequeathed day-to-day operations to his son, Robert Packed with pianos, file cabinets stuffed with sheet music, empty music carrying cases, guitars, amplifiers and accessories, the store is a bonanza for music teachers and students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support your President Mon Leo Okamura 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) Apr 28 Mollyb 22
Nudes 4 Snapcash Apr 26 Tdisick2 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr 9 Stephens drowning 14
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Apr 4 clpeffer 80
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Apr 3 Southwell 13
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC