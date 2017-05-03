G&M Music has sound of success
Like a classic symphony maintaining its appeal, the G & M Music store in Winchester is celebrating its 80th birthday this year, with the third generation of the family humming a song of success. Gaines Jr., 74, took over from his father 37 years ago and has bequeathed day-to-day operations to his son, Robert Packed with pianos, file cabinets stuffed with sheet music, empty music carrying cases, guitars, amplifiers and accessories, the store is a bonanza for music teachers and students.
