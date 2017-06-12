Does The FBI Have A File On You?

Does The FBI Have A File On You?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

With FBI investigations in the news these days, is it possible federal authorities have been looking into your past? You can find out what the FBI has on you by simply doing some digging online KELOLAND News Investigative Producer Michael Geheren has been mining a treasure trove of information on one prominent South Dakota politician. "We found more than 600 pages of FBI files on George McGovern and they showed death threats against him, they found other things while they were vettting him and so a lot of information that came from the FBI from his records," Geheren said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '16) May 25 Jennifer A 25
Support your President May '17 Leo Okamura 1
Nudes 4 Snapcash Apr '17 Tdisick2 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Review: Wave2net (Apr '11) Apr '17 clpeffer 80
What site do i use to do a free background check ? (Nov '13) Apr '17 Southwell 12
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
See all Winchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winchester Forum Now

Winchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Winchester, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC