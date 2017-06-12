Does The FBI Have A File On You?

With FBI investigations in the news these days, is it possible federal authorities have been looking into your past? You can find out what the FBI has on you by simply doing some digging online KELOLAND News Investigative Producer Michael Geheren has been mining a treasure trove of information on one prominent South Dakota politician. "We found more than 600 pages of FBI files on George McGovern and they showed death threats against him, they found other things while they were vettting him and so a lot of information that came from the FBI from his records," Geheren said.

